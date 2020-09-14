Posted by admin

Obituary: Robbie Pennington, 77, Bardstown

Robbie Pennington, 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born May 2, 1943, in Washington County to the late Ruel and Daisy Thompson Hood. She was a homemaker and a member of Brookside Church of God of Prophecy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Pennington; four sisters, Bessie Woodall, Mae Coslow, Agnes Robinson and Ruby Pennington; and one great-grandson, Mason Carter Prewitt.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Ricky) Prewitt of Bloomfield; one sister, Beulah Ross of Willisburg; and two grandsons, Travis (Ashley) Prewitt and Trevor (Amber) Prewitt.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Millard Ledford officiating. Burial is in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

