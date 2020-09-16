Posted by admin

Gary West book signing event set for 9 a.m. Wednesday downtown at Fresh

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 — WBRT AM/FM will be hosting a book signing event with author Gary West at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Fresh, 114 N. Third St. West will be there signing copies of his latest book, “Murder on Youngers Creek Road.”

GARY WEST

West’s latest book is based on a true story of a murder-for-hire gone wrong in Elizabethtown when a 1975 bomb killed housewife Peggy Rhodes, leaving investigators the job of finding out who planted the bomb and why.

Come to Fresh Wednesday morning, buy a copy and Gary will sign it.

West will be joined at Fresh by local author Kim Huston, who will be there with her latest book of photographs and images of our community. Already have a copy of Kim’s book? Bring it by and she’ll be happy to sign it.

The event will be broadcast live from Fresh on WBRT 1320 AM and 97.1 FM.

