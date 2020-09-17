Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty D. Ashby Marksbury, 78, Cox’s Creek

Betty D. Ashby Marksbury, 78, of Cox’s Creek, returned to the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was the former Betty Ashby and a retired bus driver for the Spencer County School Systems. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church where she served as a former youth director, church pianist, and taught choir. She had a great love of music. She was a former member of Sweet Adelaines, a division of the Derby City Chorus, and gave private piano lessons at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marksbury; her parents, Earl and Teresa Pulliam Ashby; and one sister, Margaret White.

She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Pile; two sons, Greg Marksbury Tony Marksbury; three sisters, Jean Roggenkamp, Grace Keeling, and Bonnie Lewis; two brothers, Charles Ashby and Gerald Ashby; four grandchildren, Justin Pile, Andrew Pile, Nick Marksbury, and Brett Marksbury; and three great grandchildren, Annslee, Tristan, and Chase Marksbury.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

