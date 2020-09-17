Posted by admin

Obituary: Doris Jean Lanham, 71

Doris Jean Lanham, 71, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was a member of Fern Creek Baptist Church.

DORIS JEAN LANHAM

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lanham; one daughter, Kelly McMonigal; two stepsons, Kenneth Lanham and Steve Lanham; her parents, Arthur Jefferson and Imogene Patterson Woods; and one brother, Charles Woods.

She is survived by two daughters, Lori Farley (Jim) and Susan Jump; one stepson, David Lanham; one sister, Bobbi Cox; one brother, Joseph Poston (Mary); 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Tina Cox.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-