COVID-19 update: 9 total cases reported Wednesday, Thursday in Nelson County

Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 — Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

One Nelson County resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Fifty-seven people are isolated at home, and 401 of the county’s total 463 cases have recovered.

The four new cases involve:

a 45-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 24-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 38-year-old Bardstown woman.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Nelson County by the district health department.

The five cases involve:

a 45-year-old Bardstown man;

a 23-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 54-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 75-year-old Bardstown woman;

an 18-year-old Bardstown woman.

MARION COUNTY. No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County. Three residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 23 people are isolated at home. One hundred and eighty of the county’s 214 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thurday in Washington County, and no county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in LaRue County. One person is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 12 people are isolated at home. One hundred and sixteen of the county’s 130 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County. Three residents are hospitalized, and 143 people are currently isolated at home. Of the county’s 1,138 cases, 981 have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Eight new cases were reported Thursday in Meade County. One county resident is hospitalized, and 37 people are isolated at home. One hundred and fifty-seven of the county’s 198 cases have recovered.

-30-