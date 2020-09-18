Posted by admin

Obituary: Adam Eugene Little, 71, Bardstown

Adam Eugene Little, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 11, 1949, in Pikeville to the late Crit and Barbara Little. He was an ironworker, and enjoyed fishing, martial arts, UK basketball, spending time with his family and was a jokester.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sonya Little; one brother, Ira Little; and two grandchildren.

He is survived by four daughters, Sherry Evans, Senta Little, Tiffani Adams and Gina Tubbs; two sons, Randy Little and Adam Little; and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greeenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-