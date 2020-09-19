Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Lee Gulley, 68, of Bardstown

Helen Lee Gulley, 68, of Bardstown, formerly of Louisville, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home in Bardstown. She was born Aug. 24, 1952, in Louisville to the late Albert Louis Sr. and Helen Theresa Sappington Theiler. She was retired from Cintas (the former Rental Uniforms) Company as the only female route driver. She was an avid University of Louisville fan and was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gulley.

She is survived by two sisters, Peggy (David) Wheatley of Bardstown, and Carol Thompson of Louisville; one brother, Albert “Butch” Theiler Jr. of Louisville; two nieces, Marda Weakley and Melissa Wise; one nephew, Phillip Wheatley; one great-niece, Paige Wheatley; and five great-nephews, Lincoln Wheatley, Adam Weakley, Nicholas Weakley, Brady Wise and Dillon Wise.

The family followed her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

