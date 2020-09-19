Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert T. Kidwell, 87, Bardstown

Robert T. Kidwell, 87, of Bardstown, died Sept. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired welder for Mack Manufacturing and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ella Kidwell; one sister, Mary Norris; and three brothers, Dickie Kidwell, Edgar Kidwell and John Kidwell.

He is survived by four daughters, Sharon Lyvers (Tim), Mary Ballard (Archie), Brenda Hardin, and Theresa Ann Clark (Gary); two sons, Bobby Kidwell and Randy (Missy) Kidwell; one sister, Bernice Hamilton; 20 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

There will be a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Loretto, following visitation.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

