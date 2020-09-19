Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles B. Moore, 85, Lebanon Junction

Charles B. Moore, 85, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home. He was a natural gas lineman supervisor for Fishel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dolly Martin Moore; and two brothers, Junior Moore and TJ Moore.

Survivors include his wife, Alma Jean Wilson Moore; seven children, Trish, Doug, Janet, David, Donna, Katrina and Crystal; one sister, Jerri; one brother, Jack; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral in Lebanon Junction has bee entrusted with the arrangements.

