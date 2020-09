Posted by admin

Reunion News: The annual Hahn-White Reunion canceled for this year

Community News

Pictured above are those who attended the 2019 Hahn-White Reunion at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown.

Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 — The Hahn-White Reunion has been canceled for this year. The reunion has been held the third Sunday in September for many years in commemoration of the birthday of Minnie Merritt Hahn White Brown (September 24, 1902 – January 29, 1996). For more information, call Becky at 502-507-7159.

