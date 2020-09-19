Posted by admin

Obituary: Perry P. Metcalf, 53, Bardstown

Perry P. Metcalf, 53, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital. He was born on Oct. 26, 1966, in Louisville. He was a self-employed HVAC and a member of P.K.C. and U.K.C. He practiced the Roman Catholic faith, and was an avid coon hunter and houndsman.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Clayton Kennedy Senn; his parents, Thomas A. and Gertrude Metcalf; one uncle, Houston Metcalf; and one cousin, Tommy Metcalf.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Metcalf of Bardstown; two daughters, Megan (Jeff) Senn and Jordon Metcalf, both of Louisville; one sister, Christy (James) Donahue of Bardstown; one brother, Thomas A. Metcalf Jr. of Bardstown; one niece, Jessica (Doug) Mattingly; and one nephew, Daniel (Melinda) Donahue.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

