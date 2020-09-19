Posted by admin

Obituary: Bobby Ray Thurman, 73, Lebanon Junction

Bobby Ray Thurman, 73, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. He was a former lineman for Navistar and was a loving husband, daddy and papaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Ray and Elizabeth McCubbins Thurman.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Etherton Thurman; one daughter, Shannon Parsley (Joe); three sons, Bobby Dale Thurman, Andy Thurman and Tyler Thurman (Sabrina); one brother, Danny Thurman; and seven grandchildren, Brianna Parsley, Leah Parsley, Kayla Thurman, Gabby Thurman, Grace Thurman, Kate Thurman and Logan Thurman.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Thurman Family Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

