Teen arrested following Aspen Street shooting incident on Friday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 — Jonathan Silva, 18, was arrested Friday evening following a police investigation of a shooting incident that took place earlier Friday on Aspen Street.

JONATHAN SILVA

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Silva allegedly fired a pistol at Jordan Keene and his family near the intersection of Aspen and Larch Street while other residents and their children were outside. Silva was stopped by police on Wible Boulevard and officers located a pistol that turned out to be stolen out of Louisville.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that Silva allegedly fired two shots from the driver’s side window at Keene and his family.

Silva was arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property (firearm). He was lodged in the LaRue County Jail.

-30-