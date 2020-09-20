Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Dock, 89, Bardstown

Helen Dock, 89, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Bardstown. She was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Geneva, Ind. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Dock; and two granddaughters, Carla Lynn Hardesty, and Marie Bates.

She is survived by one daughter, Connie Hardesty of Bardstown; one son, Mark (Carolyn) Dock of Wilmore; one sister, Carol Dailey of Berne, Ind.; three grandchildren, Amy Ann Bowman, Jenny Lynn McIlrath, and Rebecca Leigh Hardesty; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Swamp College Cemetery in Celina, Ohio.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

