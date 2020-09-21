Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary ‘Lee’ Young Shannon, 94, Bardstown

Mary “Lee” Young Shannon, 94, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Louisville. She was a retired mail carrier for the United States Post Office, a member of National Association of Letter Carriers in Baltimore, and a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

MARY “LEE” YOUNG SHANNON

She was preceded in death by four children, James Shannon, Charmaine Daverede, Patrick Shannon, and Karen Nutty.

She is survived by three children, Jennie Lee Ritchie and Richard Alan Shannon, both of Bardstown, and Mary Catherine Best of Missouri; two sisters, Charmaine Sullivan of Maryland, and Luana Johnson of Indiana; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Spandler-Davidson officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Gideon’s International.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-