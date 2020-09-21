Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Jean ‘Betty’ Cambron, 75, Raywick

Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Cambron, 75, of Raywick, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 13, 1945, in Fredericktown. She was a retired employee of General Electric with 35 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Adrian and Cecilia Elder Mattingly; and one sister, Shirley Mattingly.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 55 years, George Cambron; three children, Chuck Cambron (Missy) and Gigi Edelen (Russ), both of Raywick and Mark Cambron of Vincennes, Ind.; three sisters, Jane Wheatley of Bardstown, Wanda Newton of Holy Cross and Patsy Miles of LaGrange; five brothers, Tom Mattingly of Louisville, J. W. Mattingly and Ricky Mattingly, both of Bardstown, Ronnie Mattingly of Springfield and Johnnie Mattingly of Lexington; 14 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. David W. Naylor officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Logan Cambron, Trent Cambron, Dagan Cambron, Gabe Cambron, Chase Edelen and Patrick Edelen.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Food or drink may not be sent or shared at this time. Face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

