Posted by admin

County election plan gets state OK; 4 polling locations set for Nov. 3rd election

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom, left, and Election Clerk Cathy Marks, review the procedures voters will use to complete an absentee ballot. New this election, the places where voters must sign will be highlighted.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 — Nelson County voters will have four locations across the county where they can cast their vote on Election Day, Nov. 3rd.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom said that the state approved the county’s election plan last night.

There will be four polling locations in the county on Election Day. Polls will be set up at Bloomfield Middle School, New Haven Middle School, the Nelson County Public Library, and the Nelson County Fairgrounds where voters will again have the choice of walk-up or drive-thru voting.

Unlike prior years’ elections, the four polling locations will be open to all voters across the county. Each election location will have the ballots on hand for voters from all the county’s precincts, so voters will not be restricted to which polling location they wish to use on Election Day.

The electronic voter signature books used at all four polling locations will identify the proper ballot voters will receive. The ballot they receive is dependent on their home address, she said.

The Election Day polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day. Voters need to be in line when the polls close to still be able to cast their votes.

EARLY VOTING. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Nelson County Public Library. The large meeting room on the south end of the library will be where the voting machines will be located and where voting will take place.

The early voting hours will mirror the clerk hours of operation — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning Oct. 17th from 8 a.m. to noon.

No voting will take place at the clerk’s office, Sidebottom said.

A pallet of absentee voter supplies wait to be sent to Nelson County voters on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS. If you have requested an absentee ballot, Sidebottom said the clerk’s office will pick up those ballots and supplies today, Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, and start mailing them out starting later Tuesday.

Absentee ballots will have the signature locations highlighted to make sure voters don’t overlook them, she said.

Areas that need the voter’s signature will be highlighted. Click image to enlarge.

It is critical for voters to follow the instructions on the absentee ballots, and to sign where indicated in order for your ballot to be counted. Voters are urged to return their ballots as soon as possible to facilitate counting of those ballots, which will begin in the weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Voters can return their ballot by mail, or they can drop them off at the secure drop box located on the front of the Sutherland Building. The drop box is checked daily.

It is critical that voters follow the directions and properly fill out the absentee ballot and sign it where indicated in order for your ballot to be propertly counted.

TWO-SIDED BALLOT. Sidebottom wants voters to be aware that the November election ballot is a two-sided ballot. The candidates for office are on one side, and two constitutional amendments are on the back. She urged voters to do their homework regarding the constitutional ballots prior to casting their votes.

REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT. Voters should go to the state’s absentee ballot portal, govoteky.com.

IMPORTANT DEADLINES. The deadline to register to vote is 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

For answers to your election questions call the Nelson County Clerk’s election office, (502) 348-1820, option 7.

