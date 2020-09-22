Posted by admin

Obituary: Austin ‘Shane’ Humphrey, 22, Bloomfield

Austin “Shane” Humphrey, 22, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in a motorcycle accident. He passed away doing what he loved. He was born July 8, 1998 in Bardstown. He worked for QSI, and loved cars, trucks, motorcycles, and most importantly his son.

AUSTIN “SHANE” HUMPHREY

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Mitchell McDougale; one uncle, Robert O’ Bryan; and one aunt, Felicia Eades.

He is survived by one son, Waylon Humphrey; his significant other, Tatum Rainwater; his mother, Jennifer Humphrey; his father, Rodney Daniels; four siblings, Chelsea Humphrey, Dylan Harris, Hannah Daniels, and Jayden Usrey; grandparents, Laura and Allen Brown, Ronnie and Lisa Powell; his grandmother, Glenda Owens; his great-grandmother, Virginia McDougale; and many aunts, uncles, niece, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at St. Thomas Cemetery with Kelly Harrison officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards his service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-