Council gives final OK to city tax rates; honors legacy of John S. ‘Jack’ Kelley III

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 — Following a public hearing regarding the city’s proposed real estate and personal property tax rates, the Bardstown City Council held second and final reading of an ordinance that leaves the tax rates the same as last year.

The council’s decision to leave the tax rates for real estate and personal property the same — at 17.9 cents per $100 of value — will raise approximately 4 percent more tax revenue over last year.

The increase is due to an increase in property value assessments and the sale of existing properties. When a property is sold, the tax rate is reset to the sale price of the property.

The 4 percent revenue increase represents about a $124,000 increase in overall tax revenue.

HONORING JOHN S. “JACK” KELLEY III. The council unanimously approved a proclamation in honor of John S. “Jack”Kelley III.

The proclamation detailed Kelley’s many professional and civic contributions to the community over his lifetime.

Kelley passed away Aug. 28, 2020.

In other business, the council:

— approved an agreement to increase the amount of water the city wholesales to LaRue County Water District. The agreement raises the monthly limit from 3 million gallons to 6 million gallons.

— approved a donation request from Bardstown Mainstreet for $10,000. The funds will be used for the organization’s operation. The cancelation of the Arts & Crafts Fair cost the organization a sizeable amount of its annual operating capital.

— approved a change order of $41,160 to add soil to the floor of Lagoon 1 at the city’s sewer treatment plant on Gilkey Run Road. The soil will help insure the long life of a new liner being installed in the lagoon.

— approved second reading for minor changes to the city’s sign ordinance regarding signage on school campuses.

