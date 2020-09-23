Posted by admin

Obituary: Evelyn Rice, 90, Bardstown

Evelyn Rice, 90, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville. She was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Stoney Fork to the late Jack and Bessie Lawson Helton. She enjoyed all things related to nature, birds and flowers. She loved to entertain friends and family in her home. Everyone left with a gift from her. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne F. Rice; one son, Gary W. Rice; one grandson, David Rice; and two brothers, Farmer Helton and Bennett Helton.

She is survived by four children, Douglas (Rita) Rice and Vickie (Jack) Burke, both of Bardstown, Randy (Angela) of Lawrenceburg, and Nancy Puckett (Frank Cline) of Bloomfield; one sister, Tishie Asher of Middlesboro; one brother, Gervous Helton of Ventura, Calif.; eight

grandchildren, Glenn Rice, Chad Rice, Jason Rice, Jennifer Pageau, Ashley Rice, Jessica Rice, Brian Puckett, Meghan Puckett; eight great-grandchildren; and special friends, Katie Thomas and Chip Spalding.

The funeral is private with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

The family requests contributions go to Baptist Health Foundation, Palliative Care, 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207-9897.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

