Obituary: Clara Jean Rogers, 80, Balltown

Clara Jean Rogers, 80, of Balltown, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Marion County. She retired from Jim Beam Distillery with 33 years of service. She was a 1959 graduate of Bethlehem Academy, a devout Catholic and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved to play bingo and go to country music shows. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by one son, Mark Anthony Rogers in 1990; one granddaughter, Nikki Adams; one great-grandchild, Kingston; her parents, Joseph Hall “J.H.” Simpson and Emma Simpson Tinnell; her stepfather, Jim Tinnell; two sisters, Doris Ruley and Beulah Hardin; and four brothers, Mike Simpson, Tommy Simpson, J. E. Simpson, and Ricky Simpson.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony Lee Rogers of Balltown; three daughters, Angela (Rick) Greer of Bloomfield, Lisa (Denny) Lewis of Bardstown, and Melissa (Tommy) Cecil of Balltown; one son, Ronnie Rogers of Balltown; three sisters, Cathy Gartland, Rita Peake, and Helen Kappell; two brothers, Freddy Simpson, and Stevie Simpson; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

