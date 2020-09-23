Posted by admin

Obituary: Sarah Della Hurrigan Walker, 90, Springfield

Sarah Della Hurrigan Walker, 90, of McLane Street, Springfield, died at 9:20 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green. She was born April 13, 1930, in Washington County to the late Joseph and Nellie Smith Hurrigan. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a retired nutritionist for the state of Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Walker; one son-in-law, Terry Smith; two great grandsons, Cameron and Elijah Lee; three brothers, Robert James Hurrigan, Thomas Hurrigan and Joseph Hurrigan; and two sisters, Ida Metcalf and Sally Lou Hurrigan.

She is survived by seven daughters, Carolyn Fogle (Terry) of Springfield, Paulette Smith and Nikko Chaney, both of Louisville, Edith Galdney (Riley) of Cleveland, Maxine Thompson (Gene) of Nashville, Donna Smalley (Clay Jr.) of Bowling Green, and Shelly Bell (David) of Bardstown; two sons, Joseph Paul Walker III (Lydia) of Dallas and John Michael Walker of Louisville; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is private with the Rev. Kevin McGrath officiating. Burial is in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, American Cancer Society.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

