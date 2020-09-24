Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Jo Keene Coleman, 78, Springfield

Mary Jo Keene Coleman, 78, of Keene Lane, Springfield, died at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

MARY JO KEENE COLEMAN

She is survived by her husband, Hillary Coleman Sr.; five daughters, Mary Elizabeth Wright, Valerie Lynn (Steven Martin) Key, Deborah Kay Coleman and Frances Eileen Hayden, all of Springfield, and Alysia Jeannette (Dewayne) Gray of Indianapolis; six sons, Hillary (Libby) Coleman Jr., Gregory (Linda) Coleman, Willie (Shana) Coleman, Gary Lee (Rochelle) Coleman and Nicholas (Shawna) Coleman, all of Springfield and Ronald (Pamela) Coleman of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Margaret (John R.) Mattingly and Marcia (Gene) Cocanougher, both of Lebanon; one brother, David (Ella) Keene of Bardstown; 18 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is private with burial in the Coleman Family Cemetery.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-