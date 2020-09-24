Posted by admin

Water main rehab to close parts of Templin, North Fourth Streets Thursday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 — The city’s rehabilitation of the water mains downtown is continuing on Thursday.

Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, Templin Avenue between North Fourth St. and North Fifth St. will be closed for water main work. North Fourth between West Beall and Barber Avenue will also be closed.

Efforts will be made to maintain local residents’ access where possible. You may contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at City Hall, 502-348-5947 with any questions or concerns.

-30-