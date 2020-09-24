Posted by admin

Health department reports one new COVID-19 case Wednesday in Nelson Co.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The case involves a 20-year-old Bardstown woman.

On Tuesday, three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County. These cases involve:

a 48-year-old Boston man;

a 59-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 67-year-old Bardstown man.

On Monday, the district health department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County.

Monday’s reported cases involve:

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

a 14-year-old Bardstown boy;

an 18-year-old Bardstown man;

a 30-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 75-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 19-year-old Fairfield woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 24-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 51-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 69-year-old Bardstown resident.

As of Wednesday, one Nelson County resident was hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Forty-two people were isolated at home, and 430 of the county’s 477 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County also had just one new COVID-19 case reported Wednesday by the district health department. Two Marion County residents are hospitalized due to the virus; 7 people are isolated at home, and 200 of the county’s 219 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in Washington County. No county residents are hospitalized due to the virus. Five people are isolated at home, and 137 of the county’s 143 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in LaRue County. One county resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 14 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 138 COVID-19 cases, 122 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County. Five county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 149 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 1,216 COVID-19 cases, 1,050 have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Meade County. No county residents are hospitalized for treatment as of Wednesday. Forty-six people are isolated at home, and 179 of the county’s 228 cases have recovered.

