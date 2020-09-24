Posted by admin

Obituary: Austin Dylan Newton, 22, Elizabethtown

Austin Dylan Newton, 22, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home. He was a team leader at Ford Motor Company.

He is survived by his parents, Barbara Newton and Eric Mcalister; four brothers, Brandon Newton, Cannon Grissom, Ethan Schaffer and Gavin Johnson; and his grandparents, Barbara and Bennie Grissom and Henry Mcalister.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

