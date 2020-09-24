Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Nalley, 51, Bardstown

Robert Lee “Bobby” Nalley, 51, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 9, 1969, in Bardstown. He loved playing Texas Hold-Em, going to the lake, working on small engines, playing his guitar, and was a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by twin infant siblings, James Nalley and Jane Nalley; his grandparents; and one aunt, Barbara Donahue.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kimberly Biven Nalley of Bardstown; two daughters, Dee Dee (Mikey) Fulkerson of Loretto and Brittany (Chris) Nalley of Bardstown; two stepsons, Ronnie (Pammy) Fick and Shawn (Shelby) Fick, both of Cox’s Creek; his parents, Borgia and Judy Nalley of Bardstown; five sisters, Nora (David) Thurman of Bardstown, Beth (Issac) Azar of New Jersey, Amanda (Rodger) Bottoms of Florida, Rosie (Terry) Taylor of New Haven, and Tricia (Glenn) Overstreet of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Joey (Debbie) Nalley of Elizabethtown;

five grandchildren, Brooklynn Beam, Madison Nalley, Brianna Buchanan, Andrew Fulkerson, and Paxton Fick; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Morrow officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Riverview Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

