COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 7 new cases Thursday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County on Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The seven new cases involve:

a 66-year-old New Haven woman;

a 64-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 71-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

an 18-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 30-year-old Bardstown man;

a 24-year-old Bloomfield man.

One Nelson County resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 30 people are isolated at home, and 448 of the county’s 483 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in neighboring Marion County. One county resident is hospitalized due to COVID; eight people are isolated at home due to the virus. Two-hundred and two of the county’s 221 cases have recovered. Marion County has had 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Washington County, leaving the county’s case total at 142 cases. Three people are isolated at home due to the virus, and 138 of the county’s 142 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. One new COVID-19 cases was reported in LaRue County on Thursday. One county resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 9 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 139 cases, 129 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County. Five county residents are hospitalized for treatment of COVID; 136 people are isolated at home. Of the county’s 1,224 cases, 1,071 have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Meade County. No residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 37 people remain isolated at home. Of the county’s 230 cases, 190 are considered to have recovered. No county residents are hospitalized at this time due to COVID.

