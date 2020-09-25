Posted by admin

Obituary: Elaine McCarron, SCN

Elaine McCarron SCN (formerly Sister Michael Maria), died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Louisville. She was born in Washington, D.C., and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 67 years.

She served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at schools in Kentucky and Virginia from 1953-1967. She was principal at St. Mary School in Richmond, Va. From 1967-1978, she served the Diocese of Richmond in Virginia as an educational consultant. She later served as the minister of religious education for parishes in Virginia and Maryland.

At the request of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, she assisted in preparing teachers to teach religion in Riga, Latvia, as a way of developing the Church in Eastern Europe. For several summers, she was an adjunct professor in catechetics at the Toronto School of Theology. She also spent time in Belize to help establish and strengthen catechetical programs.

She served her SCN Community as a volunteer in the Archives at Nazareth from 2009-2019.

She is survived by two sisters, Joan M. Robinson and Maureen M. Mahoney; her extended family; and by her religious community.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in the Nazareth Cemetery. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-