Posted by admin

Obituary: George Madison Gibson Sr., 80, Cox’s Creek

George Madison Gibson Sr., 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 12, 1939, in Monticello. He was a retired employee of Container Corporation of America in Louisville and he was a Methodist by faith.

GEORGE MADISON GIBSON SR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Essie Violet Davidson Gibson; and two sisters, Maggie Campbell and Bobbie Adillar.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Coates (Eddie) and Karen Gibson, both of Louisville; one son, George M. Gibson, Jr. (Kim) of Cincinnati; one brother, Robert H. Gibson (Gloria) of Louisville; his fiancé Betty Smith; seven grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Holy Cross cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Face coverings are required to enter the funeral home. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-