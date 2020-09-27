Posted by admin

Suspect takes police on high-speed pursuit after robbing Dollar General at gun point

This image provided by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office depicts cash and items recovered following the armed robbery of the Dollar General store at US31E and KY 509.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 — A Georgetown man was arrested early Sunday morning following an armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at the intersection of KY 509 and US31E in Cox’s Creek.

ANTHONY BUTLER

At 10:09 p.m. Saturday night, Nelson County Dispatch received a 911 call stating that the Dollar General Store at 55 Samuels Road had been robbed at gun point.

Employees provided Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a description of the suspect. Deputy Levi Preston attempted a traffic stop of a possible suspect on Fairfield Road. The driver failed to stop, and led deputies on a pursuit through Fairfield, Bloomfield and Chaplin and on into Anderson County. The Kentucky State Police deployed spike strips ahead of the suspect, which the suspect’s vehicle hit, causing it to come to a stop. Police took the driver into custody without incident.

Anthony Butler, 37, of Georgetown, was interviewed by officers before he was placed under arrest. He is charged with first-degree robbery; speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; disregarding stop signs; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree wanton endangerment (3 counts); first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer (seven counts); and third-degree assault of a police officer.

Butler was lodged in the LaRue County Detention Center in Hodgenville.

-30-