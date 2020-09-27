Posted by admin

Obituary: Leslie Coleman Crady, 85, Elizabethtown

Leslie Coleman Crady, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Colesburg Baptist Church and was co-owner of The Carpet Store in Elizabethtown.

LESLIE COLEMAN CRADY

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Jo Crady; a grandson, Coleman Brantley Hale; his parents, Leslie and Ada Jackson Crady; and one sister, Marie Railey.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Brantley Crady; one daughter, Leslie Collins (Toby); one son, Phillip Crady (Loretta); one foster son, Jose Dunn; six grandchildren, April Bowman (Jeff), Becky Maggard (Tommy), Renee Teel (Andrew), Austin Hale (Lane), Samantha Collins and Shelby Hale; and five great-grandchildren, Parker, Gracie, Nolan, Andrea and Emberlynn.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Colesburg Baptist Church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-