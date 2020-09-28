Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Agnes Culver Decker, 80, formerly of Culvertown

Mary Agnes Culver Decker, 80, of Glendale, formerly of Culvertown, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a native of Culvertown and was a retired real estate agent. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and Republican Women’s Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Culver and Sudie Bryan Culver; three husbands, Doyle Williams, Tony Moore, and Floyd Klinglesmith; five siblings, Junior, Blackberry, Rose, Frank, and Howard Culver; and seven children, James Doyle Williams, Jr., Mary Susan Williams, William Gerard Williams, William Jude Williams, William Alfred Williams, Joseph Harold Williams, and William Anthony Moore, Jr.; and one grandson, Tony Tillett.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Decker; one daughter, Nadine (John) McKeating; one brother, Raymond (Bernadette) Culver; one granddaughter, Jacinta Tillett; and one great-granddaughter, Baily Tillett.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church with burial in the St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown was in charge of arrangements.

