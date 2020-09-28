Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Lillian Biven, 82, Cox’s Creek

Dorothy “Dottie” Lillian Biven, 82, of Cox’s Creek, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ada Raymond Biven.

She is survived by a host of cousins, extended family and friends, including Wanda Couch, whom cared for her.

All services were private. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery, next to her parents.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mt. Washington was in charge of arrangement.s

-30-