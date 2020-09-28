Posted by admin

Obituary: Norma Jean Cissell, 80, Bardstown

Norma Jean Cissell, 80, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 29, 1940, to the late John William “J.W.” and Dorothy Lillian Curtsinger Crowe. She was a homemaker, a former employee at Thompson Food Mart and a member of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald Cissell.

She is survived by two daughters, Krisite Michelle McKown (Steve Runde) and Tammy Linn Lee, both of Bardstown; two sons, Donald Keith (Debbie) Cissell and Timmy Cissell, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Kenny (Patsy) Crowe of Bardstown and Harold Crowe of Fredricksburg; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Sam Filiatreau officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

