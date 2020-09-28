Posted by admin

Obituary: Grover Douglas ‘Doug’ Calloway, 47, New Haven

Grover Douglas “Doug” Calloway, 47, of New Haven, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 21, 1973, in Louisville to Luther Mitchell and Emma Lee Harmon Calloway. He was a sheet metal worker, a member of the Baptist faith, and was an excellent chess player and loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Mitchell Calloway; and one sister, Shannon Calloway.

He is survived by his mother, Emma Lee Calloway of New Haven; one sister, Tamara Blanchard of Louisville; three brothers, Gregg (Billie Jo) Simmons of Taylorsville, Scott Simmons and Derrick Simmons, both of Louisville; his aunt, Margie Berryhill of New Haven; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-