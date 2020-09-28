Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers group to meet near Bloomfield Oct. 5, 2020

Community News

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 — The Washington County Beekeepers Association will meet at Rawhide Ridge Apiary near Bloomfield at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 5, 2020.

Masks and social distancing are required and attendees should bring a folding chair for this outdoors meeting.

Rawhide Ridge Apiary is located at 146 Greens Chapel Road, Bloomfield, KY.

For additional information contact Dr. Donathan at 859-336-9464.

