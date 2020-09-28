Washington County Beekeepers group to meet near Bloomfield Oct. 5, 2020
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
Community News
Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 — The Washington County Beekeepers Association will meet at Rawhide Ridge Apiary near Bloomfield at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 5, 2020.
Masks and social distancing are required and attendees should bring a folding chair for this outdoors meeting.
Rawhide Ridge Apiary is located at 146 Greens Chapel Road, Bloomfield, KY.
For additional information contact Dr. Donathan at 859-336-9464.
