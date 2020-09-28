Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth S. Masden, 89, Louisville

Kenneth S. Masden, 89, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. He was a retired machinist for L&N Railroad, where he worked for 37 years. He also was a member of Southeast Christian Church and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by two wives, May Maxyne Greenwell Masden and Yvonne “Bonnie” Tinnell Masden; one son, Wendell Stark Masden; one stepson, Pat Sweat; and a stepgrandson, Matthew Willis.

Survivors include two daughters, Tina Thomas (Wilson) and Sallye Bradley (Eddie); one stepdaughter, Cheryl Willis (Steven); one stepson, Steven Sweat (Susan); one sister, Barbara Lane; one brother, Leonard Masden; five grandchildren, Sara, Julia, Carrie, Jodie and Lindsey; five stepgrandchildren, Rhyan, Scott, Chris, Daniel and Grace; eight great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, and after 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the cancer charity, Shirley’s Way, 10966 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40272.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

