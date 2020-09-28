Posted by admin

Obituary: Roxie Irene Bishop, 88, formerly of Springfield

Roxie Irene Bishop, 88, of Lebanon Junction, formerly of Springfield, died Sept. 25, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born to the late George Bugg and Mary (Mamie) Key Bugg on Nov. 9, 1931, in Springfield. She graduated from Mackville High School and received her B.S. in Education from Campbellsville College in 1954.

She married William “Bill” Bishop Dec. 23, 1955, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction. She was a Bullitt County School teacher for 38 years, teaching at Lebanon Junction Elementary School and Cedar Grove Elementary School. She and her husband lived in Lebanon Junction for 40 years where they raised their son.

She was a retired teacher for the Bullitt County Board of Education, a member of the Bullitt County Woman’s Club and a member of the Lebanon Junction First Baptist Church. She also was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the Bullitt County Retired Teachers Association, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Bullitt County Homemakers.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and sister.

Survivors include one son, Joe Mark (Virginia) Bishop; two grandchildren Andrea (Kyle) Longton and Justin (Jason) Bishop; and three great-grandchildren Cora Longton, Lucy Longton, and George Longton.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction with Bro. Rick White and Bro. Ron Lasley officiating. The burial is private.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction or the American Cancer Society, Bullitt County Chapter.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

