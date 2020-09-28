Posted by admin

Obituary: Rowan Elizabeth Trager, 12 days

Rowan Elizabeth Trager, 12 days, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Norton Children’s Hospital. She was born Sept. 13, 2020, in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bradley Rowe.

She is survived by her parents, Duffy and Felicia Trager of Louisville; one sister, Julia Rowe Trager; one brother, Everett Rowe Trager; her maternal grandmother, Juliana Rowe of Bardstown; paternal grandparents, John and Libby Trager of Cox’s Creek; three aunts, Jennifer (Blake) Filiatreau, Kelsey (Jon) Myers, and Alicia Trager; one uncle, Levi Rowe; and several cousins.

A private graveside will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

