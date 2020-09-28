Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Glenn Gray, 66, Bardstown

Joseph Glenn Gray, 66, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home. He was a tree trimmer for A&G Tree Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Thomas and Stella Lucille Reid Gray.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Marlene Hodge Gray; one daughter, Dana Yvonne Gray Wiseman; three sisters, Margaret Read, Patricia Frakes and Mary Lee; two brothers, Boyd Gray and Gerald Gray; two granddaughters, Kayla Marie Maynard (Johnathon) and Chasity Brooke Wiseman; two great-grandsons, Landon Scott Maynard and Javone.

Cremation has been chosen with a private memorial service to be held at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

