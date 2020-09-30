Posted by admin

Winchester call center seeking applicants who will be able to work from home

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 — A Central Kentucky call center company is seeking applications who can work from home and help staff its call center in Winchester, just east of Lexington off Interstate 64.

Pearl Interactive Network has hundreds of openings for the call center, which will support open enrollment for health insurance. The company has immediate openings that offer outstanding pay and an attractive benefits package.

Successful candidates will be required to attend a five-week course of onsite training that will include classroom instruction as well as hands-on practice taking calls. After completion of the training, workers will have the option of working from home.

“We recognize that onsite training may be a concern for some candidates,” company CEO Merry Korn explained. “Our highest priority will be to ensure the safety of the trainees, and we will take every precaution to safeguard their health during the training period. After training is completed, workers will be allowed to work from home if they so choose.”

“We are gratified to be able to continue offering our unique approach to staffing to this Kentucky region, looking for qualified people who, because of the current COVID-19 health crisis, may have lost their jobs and/or be unable to find meaningful employment opportunities,” Korn said.

HOW TO APPLY. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED equivalency. A minimum of six months of customer service or related experience is preferred.

To accept a contingent offer of employment, candidates must present two valid forms of identification and consent to a criminal background check. Applicants selected can expect outstanding staring pay ($11.98/hour), along with an attractive benefit package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and life insurance.

For more information and to apply online, go to www.pinsourcing.com/jobs. Interested persons can also text questions to 859.203.7733 or email mrobinson@pinsourcing.com.

-30-