Posted by admin

Obituary: Shirley Aline Hughes Redmon, 78, Lebanon Junction

Shirley Aline Hughes Redmon, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. She was a former cashier for Davis Brothers in Lebanon Junction and was a member of Faith Apostolic Church in Elizabethtown.

SHIRLEY ALINE HUGHES REDMON

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Jackson Redmon; one son, Frank Kevin Redmon; and her parents, Shirley Frank and Flora Bell Richards Hughes.

Survivors include three children, Russell Jackson Redmon (Shelley), Gary Dwayne Redmon (Diana) and Jada Michele Redmon (Charles); one sister, Aneta Louise Shuffitt; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Little Brick Cemetery in Boston.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-