Obituary: Richard Keith Laing, 63, Elizabethtown

Richard Keith Laing, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 9, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio. He attended First Christian Church in Elizabethtown and was a self-employed consultant with L5 Business Consulting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Betty Hula Laing; and one sister, Cindy Fabrizi.

Survivors include two sons, Kyle Laing (Lauren) and Austin Laing; their mother, Annette Laing; one sister, Jane Hixon; two grandchildren, Mia Laing and Beckham Laing; two nieces, Ashley Fabrizi and Paige Ivey; and one nephew, Travis Hixon.

A celebration of his life will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the First Christian Church of Elizabethtown.

In lieu of the flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donation to his grandchildren’s college fund set up at Abound Credit Union under Mia Laing.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

