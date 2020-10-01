Posted by admin

Obituary: Vodella Jean ‘Bunny’ Hardin, 67, Shepherdsville

Vodella Jean “Bunny” Hardin, 67, of Shepherdsville, died peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born July 24, 1953, in Louisville to the late Granville Mills and Eulondia Mills Shumaker of Shepherdsville. She was a retired educator from Bullitt County Schools and a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served faithfully and taught Sunday School. She also loved to travel and take care of her grandson Jack, who was “Grandma’s baby doll.”

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Hardin of Bardstown; two sons, Kenneth Hardin II (Dawn) of Mount Washington and Scott Hardin of Shepherdsville; three sisters, Lynn Berry of Hart County, Sidney Berry of Shepherdsville and Lola Hester of Dickson, Tenn.; two brothers, David Mills of Shepherdsville and Doug Mills (Michele) of Dickson, Tenn.; one grandson, Jackson Hardin of Mount Washington; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The burial is private at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5285 Hwy. 44 E., Shepherdsville.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

