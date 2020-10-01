Posted by admin

Flaget receives $35,000 grant to purchase equipment to assist in care for newborns

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital has received a grant from the WHAS Crusade for Children that will purchase equipment to assist in the care of newborn babies.

The $35,000 grant to the hospitals foundation purchase a new Panda Warmer, a hands-free device that helps warm the baby bed before the newborn arrives; a CPAP machine, audiometer, bassinets and carts.

According to a hospital press release, the new equipment will help the hospital staff monitor the health of newborns, provide breathing treatments to newborns who are weak or in distress; promote mother/infant bonding, and screen newborn’s hearing.

“Each year, we help dozens of babies arrive safely into the world, but when we have a situation where a newborn needs extra assistance breathing or has a condition where they need to be monitored around the clock, we want to ensure we have the latest technology to keep our vulnerable patients safe,” said Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation President Leslie Buddeke.

Dawn Lee, the Crusade’s president and CEO said “We are thrilled to know this grant will help so many newborns in Nelson and surrounding counties. We look forward to hearing how this funding went on to help so many babies and to hear their stories of survival.”

Last year, more than 250 infants were born and treated at Flaget’s birthing center.

To learn more about the birthing center, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/flaget-mother-baby-care.

