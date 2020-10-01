Posted by admin

Louisville teen arrested after high-speed police pursuit in stolen vehicle

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 — A Louisville man was arrested early Thursday morning after a police chase that began in Cox’s Creek and ended in downtown Bardstown.

TAYLOR TUCKER

According to a sheriff’s office press release, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11:18 p.m., Nelson County Dispatch received a call regarding someone breaking into vehicles in the Spring Court area in the Creek Pointe subdivision off US31E in Cox’s Creek.

Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area and located the suspect’s vehicle in the Walnut Creek subdivision. When Deputy Levi Preston checked the vehicle’s license plate, it was determined the vehicle had been stolen. When Preston attempted a traffic stop, the driver, Taylor Tucker, 18, fled south toward Bardstown on Louisville Road.

The pursuit continued into downtown Bardstown, where Tucker was unable to make the turn around Court Square and struck a utility pole. At this point, Tucker fled on foot on South Third Street with deputies and Bardstown Police officers giving chase until they captured Tucker and arrested.

Tucker faces charges that include first-degree criminal mischielf; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); leaving the scene of an accident; receiving stolen property under $10,000; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; and first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer.

Tucker was booked into the LaRue County Detention Center at 2:29 a.m. Thursday morning.

-30-