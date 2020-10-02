Posted by admin

Obituary: Allen Ray Magruder, 85, Cox’s Creek

Allen Ray Magruder, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Dec. 26, 1934, in Deatsville. He served in the National Guard, formerly worked at A & P Food Company and retired from Owen and Illinois. He was a lifelong member of New Salem Baptist Church.

ALLEN RAY MAGRUDER

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Beatrice Magruder; one brother, William H. “Bill” Magruder; and one brother-in-law, Paul Stinnett.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Glenda Magruder of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Mary Frances Stinnett of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Virginia Magruder of Louisville; four nephews, Larry Magruder, David Magruder, Don Stinnett, and Mark Stinnett; friends, Larry and Brenda Bowman; and numerous friends and church family.

The memorial graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-