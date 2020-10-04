Posted by admin

Nelson County Marriage Licenses — June 2020

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of June 2020 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

Logan Thomas King, 23, unemployed, and Julie Ann Chambers, 23, unemployed, both of Boston.

Quinton Alexander Lyvers, 23, operations control associate, and Katherine Anne Sidebottom 23, teacher, both of Bardstown.

Joseph Telemachus Norris, 46, equipment operator, and Sharon Kay Watts, 46, customer service representative, both of Bardstown.

David Lea Cox, 32, cook, and Tonya Lynn Lambdin Riley, 30, manufacturing, both of Bardstown.

Jesse Dean Parrish, 23, sales associate, Boston, and Darlene Jasmine Farrell, 21, certified medical assistant, Elizabethtown.

Jeffery Lynn Redmon, 42, unemployed, and Melissa June Jefferies, 35, factory worker, both of Bardstown.

Adam Evans, 26, factory worker, and Katelyn Marie Shultz, 24, health care worker, both of Bardstown.

Kristin Chase Boone, 23, sales agent, and Gregory Nathaniel Hall, 26, Ford, both of Bardstown.

Amber Skye Smith, 28, student, Bardstown, and Leroy Torez Stanciel, 33, unemployed, of Louisville.

Edward Ross Taylor, 52, paver, and Susan Lynette Downs Robinson, 51, factory worker, both of Cox’s Creek.

Daniel Ray West, 49, cargo handler, and Donna Jean Chapman Luce, 49, secretary, both of Bardstown.

James Mendle Elliott, 55, equipment operator, and Bonnie Jean Lewis Hall, 49, secretary, both of Boston.

Mary Elizabeth Newton, 26, teacher, New Haven, and Christopher Lyle Bagwell, 32, construction, Boston.

Jeffrey Scott Rummage, 39, maintenance technician, and Rebecca Joann Curtsinger Smith, 43, disabled, both of Bardstown.

Amanda Jo Brown, 39, medical coder, and Jeremy Wayne Robinson, 35, boilermaker, both of Bardstown.

Mary Jo Johnson, 37, Taco Bell, and Joseph Michael Mattingy, 35, Budweiser, both of Bardstown.

Kari Ann Smith, 27, contract specialist, and Cody Scott Rogers, 27, construction, both of New Haven.

Benjamin Hilton Lyvers, 27, doctor, Bardstown, and Katherine Paige Dyche, 30, teacher, Louisville.

Nolan Londo Bryant, 43, inspector, Bardstown, and Melissa Diane Hays Ratterman, 43, family specialist, Louisville.

Pamela Marie Newkirk, 31, child care provider, Boston, and Justin Blake Conner, 32, press operator, Bardstown.

Laura Leigh Rossoll, 29, project manager, Cox’s Creek, and Nathan Thomas Blair, 29, project manager, Nashville, Tenn.

Ronnie Lee Owens II, 32, cashier, and Victoria Linn Bryant, 39, cashier, both of Bardstown.

Hagan Matthew O’Hagan, 48, program manager, and Stacy Jo Porter, 49, advertising manager, both of Bardstown.

Damon Bradley Gordon, 57, maintenance technician, and Amber Lee Poirier Aller, 40, team leader, both of Bardstown.

Joshua Lee Conder, 30, manager, and Millicent Nicole Wimpsett, 30, pharmacist, both of Bardstown.

-30-