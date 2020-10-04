Posted by admin

Nelson County Marriage Licenses — July 2020

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of July 2020 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

Emily Renee Hall, 22, law student, and Mason Zane Riggs, 23, business, both of Bardstown.

Noah Clay Thompson, 22, car technician, Shepherdsville, and Loren Marie Seely, 19, SRNA, Cox’s Creek.

Kelly Jean Russell, 38, teacher, Louisville, and Glenn Trimble Reece, 33, missle ordnance production controller, Cox’s Creek.

Caleb Wayne Burton, 22, construction worker, Louisville, and Jesse Montana Doutaz, 23, self-employed, Cox’s Creek.

Richard Shannon Clark, 47, pipefitter, and Tisha Lea Huffman Robison, 42, practice manager, both of Cox’s Creek.

Brian Joseph Riggs, 24, engineer, Taylorsville, and Lydia Jayson Tackett, 24, teacher, Bloomfield.

Jeremy Ray Fortune, 32, welder, and Amanda Rachelle Bischoff, 28, homemaker, both of Boston.

Casey Shannon Hennessy, 45, firefighter, Louisville, and Tiffany Dyane Baker, 45, business owner, Panama City Beach, Fla.

Nicholas Bodine Filiatreau, 31, factory worker, and Amanda Nicole Grubbs, 35, teacher, both of Bardstown.

Crysta Joann Toohey, 27, registered nurse, and Matthew James Devine, 31, tankerman, both of Bardstown.

Savanna Renee Poor, 22, elementary teacher, and Lucas Greer Monroe, 32, distillery, both of Bloomfield.

Julie Elsie Tayloer, 23, classroom teacher, Bardstown, and Chase Lee Godbey, 23, manager, Elizabethtown.

Jason Lee Mills, 30, farm hand, Oak Grove, 42262, and Katie Danielle Jury, 30, 4-H youth development agent, Hopkinsville.

Tanner Glenn Cheatham, 23, union worker, and Christopher Garret Phillips, 35, homemaker, both of Bardstown.

Justin Lee Vincent, 29, lead mechanic, and Emily Paige Blain, 26, both of Bardstown.

Corri Leigh Jones, 30, nursing student, and Matthew David Hall, 32, press mechanic, both of Bardstown.

Jeffrey Todd Johnson Jr., 29, mechanic, and Ashley Nicole Mattingly, 26, x-ray technician, both of Fairfield.

Nathaniel Lynn Phillips, 35, police officer, Bloomfield, and Sarah Ashley Lawson, 31, healthcare worker, Springfield.

Benjamin David Ballard, 29, property manager, and Sarah Laine Arnold, 29, registered nurse, both of North Point, Fla.

Lesley Beth Hicks, 43, dock clerk, and Charles Todd Sturgeon, 44, boiler operator, both of Bardstown.

Jason Paul Ellison, 41, law enforcement, and Alexa Evelyse Laviena Dennis, 27, resident assistant, both of Bardstown.

Morgan Kristina Morehouse, 29, cosmetologist, and Joseph Eric Cecil, 31, graphic designer, both of Bardstown.

Robert Kenneth Williams, 50, management, and Stephanie Sue Kinn, 51, self-employed, both of Gibsonburg, 43431.

Amber Nicole Howerter, 27, accounts receivable clerk, and Daniel Thomas Newton, 28, bottling/utility operator, both of New Haven.

Chelsey Ann Eldersma, 25, housewife, and Joshua Blake Green, 34, self-employed, both of Bardstown.

Abraham Garcia-Espinoza, 25, construction, Bardstown, and Brendi Christine Boblitt, 27, housewife, Springfield.

Chelsea Marie Rourke, 26, manager, and Andrew Douglas Leroy, 28, househusband, both of Bardstown.

William Stanley Williams, 54, construction, and Kimberly Ann Satterly, 52, disabled, both of Bardstown

-30-